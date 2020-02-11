Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty who was recently making headlines with her wedding rumours, is trending again on social media. She was hitting the headlines over the reports of her planning to marry an Indian cricketer.

Before this, rumours were rife that the Southern beauty was dating Baahubali actor Prabhas, however, the duo always rubbished such reports saying they are just friends.

Now, the latest reports about the actress state that she is all set to marry her cricketer boyfriend. However, there is no official word regarding the same from the actress.

As per reports, Anushka’s partner happens to be some cricketer hailing from North India who plays for Ranji team from the South. The identity of the Indian cricketer is not known yet.

Amidst these reports, Anushka Shetty’s fans have something special for her. The Baahubali star’s fans are planning to do a special trend for her on Twitter at 5 PM on February 11th. One of the Tweets read, “All #AnushkaShetty fans today 5 pm Use #Weloveanushkashetty hashtag in your tweets (sic).”

On the professional front, Anushka Shetty will soon be seen in the film Nishabdham in which she will be sharing the screen space with R Madhavan.

The film is all set to release on April 2, 2020. The film will see Anushka playing the role of a mute artist and is touted to be a silent thriller.

From the first look to the teaser, Nishabdham has set high expectations among the moviegoers.

Apart from Anushka and Madhavan, the movie will also star Subbaraju, Michael Madsen, Shalini Pandey and Anjali.