Producer Boney Kapoor has confirmed actor Ajith Kumar will play a police officer in his second Tamil production venture, “Valimai”, which is slated to go on floors this week.

Speaking at an award ceremony here on Sunday, Kapoor said: ” ‘Valimai’ shoot will begin on December 13. Ajith plays a cop. It will be a Diwali 2020 release.”

He added that he doesn’t believe in giving constant updates about his film.

“The world should see my work and talk about it,” he said.

“Valimai” marks Boney Kapoor’s second collaboration with Ajith after “Nerkonda Paarvai”, the Tamil remake of “Pink”.

H. Vinoth, who had directed “Nerkonda Paarvai”, will also direct “Valimai”. If the grapevine is anything to go by, Keerthy Suresh has been signed as the leading lady.

Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose music and Nirav Shah will crank the camera.

“Nerkonda Paarvai” was a box-office hit. The film grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide and did exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu.