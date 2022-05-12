All about South Indian Actor Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu was born on August 9, 1975, to Mahesh Ghattamaneni. He is an actor, producer, media personality, and Indian philanthropist known for his works in Telugu cinema. He owns G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt.

The youngest son of Krishna, a veteran Telugu actor, Mahesh made his appearance as a child artist in Needa (1979), at the age of four, and has appeared in eight other films as a child artist.

He debuted as a lead actor with Rajakumarudu (1999) and won the State Nandi Award for the best male debut.

Mahesh was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. He is the fourth of five children of actor Telugu Krishna and Indira, after Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu, Padmavathi, and Manjula Swaroop, and before Priyadarshini. Mahesh spent most of her childhood in Chennai, under the care of her maternal grandmother Durgamma and the rest of her family.

As Krishna was busy with his film engagements, Ramesh watched over Mahesh’s academic performance. With his brothers and sisters, Mahesh regularly played cricket at VGP Golden Beach in Chennai.

He owns the production house G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Babu also started his clothing brand “The Humble Co.” In addition, he owns a seven-screen superplex “AMB Cinemas” at Gachibowli along with Narayandas Narang of Asian Group.

Real Name- Mahesh Ghattamaneni Screen Name- Mahesh Babu

Nick Name- Prince,

Physical Stats & More

Height- 188 cm (in centimetres) 1.88 m (in meters) 6’ 2” (in feet inches)

Weight- 70 kg (in Kilograms) 154 lbs (in Pounds) Body Measurements Chest- 40 Inches

Waist- 34 Inches

Biceps- 14 Inches

Eye Colour- Brown

Hair Colour- Black

Personal Life

Date of Birth-August 1975

Age- 47 Years

Birth Place- Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Zodiac sign- Leo

Nationality- Indian

Religion- Hindu

Hometown- Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana, India School- St. Bede’s Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School- Chennai College Loyola College, Chennai Educational Qualifications Bachelor of Commerce Debut Raja Kumarudu (1999)

Family

Father- Krishna Ghattamaneni (Actor)

Mother- Indira Devi

Brothers- Ramesh Babu (Elder) Sisters- Padmavathi (Elder), Manjula (Elder), and Priyadarsini (Younger)

Marital Status

Married Spouse- Namrata Shirodkar (Actress)

Marriage Date- 10 February 2005 Children Son- Gautam Krishna Daughter- Sitara

Hobbies- Reading, jogging, playing video games

Favorite Things

Favorite Actor- Krishna Ghattamaneni

Favorite Actress- Sridevi and Trisha

Favorite Director- Mani Ratnam Favourite Food- Biryani and coffee Do Mahesh Babu Smoke? No Does Mahesh Babu Drink? Yes

Facts about Mahesh Babu

1. He received 5 Filmfare Awards for Okkadu, Pokiri, Dookudu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, and Srimanthudu.

2. He received 4 Nandi Awards from the state government for Nijam, Athadu, Dookudu, and Srimanthudu.

3. He received 3 South Indian International Movie Awards for Dookudu, SeethammaVakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, and Srimathadu

4. He received 2 Santosham Film Awards for Pokiri and Businessman.

5. He beat Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan in the list of the Most Desirable Man by Times of India.

6. His wife Namrata Shirodkar is two and half years older than him.

7. In 2013, he was signed as the goodwill ambassador of the Heal-a-child Foundation.

8. Mahesh is an ambassador for more than 20+ brands.

9. In 2019, his wax statue was unveiled in Madame Tussauds Singapore.