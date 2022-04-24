Song ‘Akkad Bakkad’ from Main Te Bapu to take you on a fun ride

Jjust Music, which is owned by Jackky Bhagnani, is currently making headlines for its every move. With songs being released back to back, the music label is high on people’s love.

Jjust which recently made news for its mega collaboration with a prominent global distributor released a new song ‘Akkad Bakkad’ from the film ‘Main Te Bapu’ today.

Apart from great lyrics and tremendous vocals in the latest released Akkad Bakkad, the song is getting viral for its unique video direction.

The latest song defines a comforting father duo moment where the two of them initiate a fight as they throw multiple vegetables and products on each other. This sequence will leave the viewers in splits as not only does the fight look adorable, it also looks funny.

Akkad Bakkad is a jovial song that captures the funny banter between father and son into a song.