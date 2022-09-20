Teaser for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqba’s ‘Blockbuster’ is out

Dhamaka Records took the web world by storm when they announced their lead pair for their next song, Blockbuster. The pair was none other than Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal!

The teaser of Blockbuster by Dhamaka Records was released by the makers earlier today. It has broken the internet ever since and netizens cannot wait for the full song. Sung by Punjabi sensation Ammy Virk and Ranjha famed Asees Kaur, the entire song will be out on 23rd Sept.

Sharing the excitement Priyank Sharma and Paras Mehta of Dhamaka Records say, “It’s our pleasure to collaborate with Sonakshi and Zaheer and also Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur. This is the first time the audience is going to see a visual spectacle on screen in a music single and we hope they love it. The music is foot tapping and will definitely make you feel like taking over the dance floor.”