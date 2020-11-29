Actress Sonakshi Sinha is in a mood for a lazy Sunday, and said that she just wants to be on the couch all day.

The Bollywood star took to Instagram to share a glimpse from her “lazy” Sunday with a picture in which she is posing on the couch.

“Gonna be on my couch all day today #lazysunday,” Sonakshi wrote with the picture.

In the image, she is seen resting on a blue couch, and channels a casual look in an all-denim avatar, with a white top.

Earlier this week, Sonakshi shared moments from her vacation in the Maldives. She also announced that she is a licensed scuba diver.

The actress had posted a string of pictures on Instagram, and also shared her result of the Open Water Diver Course Final Exam Answer Sheet. The actress scored 100 per cent in the test.

“Knighted by the holy fins! I am now a licensed scuba diver… something i have been wanting to do for years, and finally got down to it! My love for the ocean has just grown ever since my first snorkel experience and this is taking it to a whole new level…” Sonakshi captioned the images.

Sonakshi will next be seen in “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”. The war action film, based on a true story, also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar. It is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.