Sohum Shah talks about his identity shift from Tumbbad to Maharani

Sohum Shah has been garnering attention from the nation for his latest release Maharani 2 and his role as a politician Bheema.

While this is the very first time the actor is seen playing the role of a politician, it isn’t surprising because the actor is popular for trying his hands at different roles. Before this Sohum Shah was seen in critically acclaimed films like Tumbbad and Ship of Theseus which were very niche oriented.

This is the first time Sohum Shah is seen playing a role as mass oriented as Bheema and talking about the same, the star narrates an incident where his mother slept her way through the premiere of Tumbbad.

During an interview with a leading portal, He said “When Tumbbad premiered in Venice, I took my entire family including my mom, my brother, his son, and my wife along with me. My mom slept in between the screening. She got so scared of Dadi that she slept. When the film got over, my nephew was waking my mother. Later my mom said what kind of film do you make and how scary that Dadi in the movie was. Can you not make better films? She scolded me a lot”.

Talking about how Bheema from Maharani worked for the people of his town, Sri Ganganagar, he says “ So where I am from, they don’t like films like Ship of Theseus and Tummbad, they enjoy content like Maharani. This is my first content which is so messy and accessible. Now when I meet people at weddings, they call me ‘Bheema Babu’, and now for the first time citizens of Ganga Nagar think that I have achieved something good as an actor”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has an interesting lineup of Sanaa with Radhika Madan, Anthology, and Dahaad.