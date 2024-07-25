Sofia Vergara and Justin Saliman’s Italian getaway delights fans

Sofia Vergara is savoring some quality time in Italy with her boyfriend, orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, and their escapades are capturing hearts. The actress, known for her role in ‘Griselda’, has been treating fans to glimpses of their romantic getaway through her Instagram, showcasing candid moments against the backdrop of Italy’s stunning landscapes.

In one of her recent posts, Sofia radiates joy in a vibrant yellow sundress, seated indoors with a beaming smile that speaks volumes. The caption, a simple heart emoji, accompanied another photo featuring Saliman relaxed on an outdoor sofa bed, set against a draped deck—an idyllic setting for their retreat. Further enchanting followers, Sofia’s Instagram Stories featured Saliman, adding to the narrative of their blissful holiday together.

Their relationship blossomed following Sofia’s divorce from actor Joe Manganiello, which was finalized earlier this year. The couple made their public debut last October at Kim Kardashian’s birthday bash in Beverly Hills and have been inseparable since. Their recent outings in Beverly Hills and now this Italian escapade underscore their deepening bond.

Advertisement

Beyond the romantic snapshots, Sofia shared more of their Italian adventures, expressing her affection for the country with the caption, “I’m staying.” The ‘Modern Family’ star shared a sunny selfie from a hilltop overlooking a picturesque backyard, complete with a swimming pool and deck chairs. Other photos showcased Sofia posing playfully indoors and outdoors, capturing the essence of their explorations.

This vacation follows closely on the heels of a casual sushi date in Beverly Hills and comes after Sofia’s candid interview with PEOPLE where she discussed the complexities of relationships under public scrutiny. “Everything gets so exaggerated. Everything sometimes gets not interpreted the right way,” Sofia reflected. “So life is already hard. Having relationships is hard. Problems are hard.”

As Sofia Vergara continues to share her journey of love and exploration with Justin Saliman, fans eagerly anticipate more glimpses into their heartwarming adventures, grateful for these moments of joy amidst life’s challenges.