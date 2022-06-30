Sobhita Dhulipala shared a video of her dubbing for ‘Major’

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala is still attached to her past release ‘Major’. The audience saw a phenomenal performance by the actress while making a special appearance in the film.
“Stumbled upon this video from the dubbing studio.Such a special privilege to have been a part of a film like Major. It is so encouraging to see how much love and respect all of you have given to our film. I cherish this experience as much as an actor as a fan of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life! The heart is happy (sic)”
Moreover, Sobhita has been updating the fans about her great time shooting in Dubai for her recent projects.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shobita has an interesting lineup which includes a sequel to ‘Made In Heaven’, ‘The Night Manager, a Hollywood film ‘Monkey Man’, and Maniratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ among many others.