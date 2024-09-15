Snoop Dogg reveals Tupac Shakur’s impact on his fatherhood

In a recent reflection on his life and career, iconic rapper Snoop Dogg has shared how his late friend Tupac Shakur played a crucial role in shaping his approach to fatherhood. In the 1990s, Snoop Dogg was not only celebrating the release of his debut album but also adjusting to the demands of fatherhood with the birth of his first son, Corde Broadus.

Snoop’s debut album, ‘Doggystyle’, hit the shelves in November 1993, and just nine months later, he welcomed Corde into the world. Balancing his burgeoning music career with the responsibilities of being a new father was no small feat. It was during this period that Tupac Shakur, who was not only a close friend but also a fellow rapper, stepped in to lend a hand.

Snoop recalls the days when he was deep into working on his sophomore album, ‘Tha Doggfather’, which would release in 1996. As he juggled studio sessions and parenting, Shakur became a guiding figure in his son’s life. “Tupac loved him like he was his own nephew,” Snoop reminisced. He even admitted, “Tupac was a better dad than me.” During long recording sessions, Shakur would often notice when Snoop was neglecting his paternal duties. “We’d be in the studio for hours and I’d forget to feed him. Tupac was basically training me on how to be a better father,” Snoop noted.

Tragically, Tupac’s time with Corde and Snoop cut short. In September 1996, Tupac died due to fatal shot in a drive-by incident following a Mike Tyson boxing match in Las Vegas. His death, just days later, left a significant void in Snoop’s life.

Despite the loss, Snoop Dogg carried forward the lessons he learned from Tupac. In 1997, he welcomed his second son, Cordell Broadus. Applying the wisdom he had gained from his late friend, Snoop focused on being a dedicated father to both Corde and Cordell. He found that participating in activities like football was a valuable tool for connecting with his sons and improving his parenting skills.

Snoop Dogg’s involvement in his sons’ lives extended beyond just being a father. In 2005, he established the Snoop Youth Football League, a program designed to provide inner-city youth with opportunities to play football and engage in positive activities.