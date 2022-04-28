Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha First song ‘Kahani’ is out!

Laal Singh Chaddha FIRST song Kahani is out. Aamir Khan teased his fans about how he will be telling a story to them on Thursday, finally today he unveiled a song titled Kahani from his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The song is a soulful soulful track from Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s new film.

Sharing the video, Aamir on Instagram wrote, “Loved all your guesses for #KyaHaiKahani 🙂 Time to reveal the Kahani! Thrilled to share #Kahani , a very special song from #LaalSinghChaddha (Link In Bio) We hope Pritam, Amitabh and Mohan’s magic will leave you with an everlasting smile! Really looking forward to your reactions. Jaldi batao! #KahaniSongOutNow Aamir Khan Productions’ Laal Singh Chaddha releases in cinemas on 11th Aug. Directed by Advait Chandan, Indian Adaptation by Atul Kulkarni, Original Screenplay by Eric Roth. Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

Aamir said that all songs from the film will be released in audio version, without any visuals. He shared the song on 93.5 FM. It has been sung by Mohan Kannan, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music by Pritam.

Meanwhile, the movie also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Naga Chaitanya, which marks his debut in the Bollywood industry. It is directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures. The film is a Hindi remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name. It is slated for cinema release on 11 August 2022.

Here is the song: