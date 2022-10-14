Yohani receives an IIFTC Tourism Impact Award

The Manike hitmaker, Yohani, adds yet another feather to her hat as she bags the IIFTC (India International Film Tourism Conclave) Impact Award For Outstanding Achievement In Cultural Promotion on the 13th of October. This award was presented to her for promoting tourism through her music.

The youth pop icon became an instant fan favorite after her song Manike went viral all over the world. She has now sung it in 5 different languages including Hindi. The Hindi version is also a part of the upcoming movie Thank God which has been picturized on Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra.

Yohani who is originally from Colombo, Sri Lanka has received this award to promote tourism in her home country through music, she expresses her happiness especially by stating that, ”I am very honored to receive such a prestigious award. It makes me happy to know that my music is making such an impact. It is a very proud moment for me as an artist.” The singer and musician is making waves all over the world and we can’t wait to see the exciting projects she has in her kitty!