Sidharth Malhotra: My style is more about looking effortless than overly styled

Bollywood’s dapper dude Sidharth Malhotra says his fashion journey has evolved a lot and that he ensures to invest time making sure each piece is tailored to perfection.

Asked how he would describe his fashion game, Sidharth told IANS: “I gravitate towards classic silhouettes with a subtle touch of masculine edge. My style is more about looking effortless than overly styled.”

It’s all about perfect fit for Sidharth, who made his debut in 2012 with “Student of the Year” and was later seen in hit films such as “Ek Villain,” “Kapoor & Sons,” and “Shershaah,” to name a few.

“Fit is certainly essential for me, and I ensure to invest time in making sure each piece is tailored to perfection,” said Sidharth, who began his career as a fashion model.

The 39-year-old star agrees that his fashion journey has evolved in his 12-year journey in Hindi cinema.

“My fashion journey has evolved a lot, and it has been significantly shaped by the diverse characters I’ve portrayed on screen. While these roles have introduced me to a spectrum of styles and eras, my aesthetic leans towards a more understated elegance,” said the actor.

Sidharth, who stepped into the world of cinema first as an assistant director to filmmaker Karan Johar in “My Name Is Khan,” shared that he appreciates the allure of glamour for specific characters.

“But my everyday style prioritises comfort and simplicity. Ultimately, my on-screen wardrobe is a collaborative process, intricately tied to the character’s narrative and the film’s visual world,” he said.

The star, who has redefined the case for men’s style with his impeccable fashion choices, minced no words when it came to men experimenting as much as women with their wardrobes.

Asked if he agrees that when it comes to men’s fashion, there’s not much to experiment with compared to women, Sidharth said: “I disagree with that perspective.”

The “Yodha” star said that the fashion industry for men has evolved tremendously, offering a wide range of options from fast fashion to high-end luxury.

“Today, men have access to diverse styles and trends that allow for personal expression. It’s all about being intentional with our choices and how we style ourselves. We no longer have to conform to traditional notions of menswear,” said the star.

The actor acknowledged the efforts by designers for pushing the envelope when it comes to fashion for men.

“Designers are pushing boundaries, creating pieces that cater to various aesthetics and personalities. From streetwear to tailored suits, the possibilities are endless. It’s an exciting time for men to experiment and find what resonates with them,” said the actor.