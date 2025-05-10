Shreya Ghoshal postpones her Mumbai concert amidst India-Pak conflict

Renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal has decided to postpone her Mumbai concert scheduled for May 10 as part of her All Hearts Tour due to the ongoing conflict between Indian and Pakistan.

Informing the netizens about the same, Shreya wrote on her Instagram, “My dearest fans, with a heavy heart, I want to share that my homecoming concert in Mumbai, part of the All Hearts Tour and scheduled for 10th May 2025 at Jio World Garden, BKC, will be postponed due to the current events unfolding in our beloved country.”

“This concert means the world to me, and I was looking forward to sharing a powerful evening with all of you. But as an artist and a citizen, I feel a deep responsibility to stand in solidarity with the nation during this time”, the singer added.

Assuring that the concert has not been canceled, but just postponed, the post read, “I promise that this is not a cancellation, just a postponement. We will reunite soon, stronger and more united than ever.”

Shreya also shared that those who have purchased the ticket need not worry, as the tickets will be valid for the rescheduled concert as well.

“A new date will be announced very soon, and all tickets purchased will remain valid for the rescheduled concert. Our exclusive ticketing partner, BookMyShow, will be reaching out to all ticket holders with further instructions and updates. Thank you to each and everyone for your understanding and support in advance. Untill then, please stay safe and take care of one another,” Shreya concluded.

Before this, Shreya had called off her Surat concert in the light of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. However, the organizers assured full refunds to the ticket holders.

The singer’s Surat concert was scheduled to take place on April 26th.