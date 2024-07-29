Shreya Ghoshal impressed by Celine Dion’s Paris Olympics performance

Shreya Ghoshal, known for her melodious voice, couldn’t contain her awe after witnessing Celine Dion’s breathtaking performance at the 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony in Paris. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shreya shared a snippet of Dion’s powerful rendition with a heartfelt caption, “What a performance!! @celinedion .”

To her surprise and delight, Celine Dion herself reshared Shreya’s Instagram Story on her own account, prompting Shreya to express her disbelief and excitement. “Omg!! I can’t believe it! The @celinedion saw my story and shared it,” she wrote alongside emojis of a pink heart and an open-mouthed face.

Following her stirring performance, Celine Dion took to Instagram to reflect on the experience, expressing her honor and joy at performing at such a prestigious event. She also commended the dedication and resilience of the athletes, celebrating their journey and determination.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shreya Ghoshal recently added her enchanting voice to the festivities at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. The star-studded affair, held from July 12 to 14, featured performances by esteemed artists including Sonu Nigam, AR Rahman, Neeti Mohan, and Mohit Chauhan, making it a truly memorable celebration.

Shreya Ghoshal’s admiration for Celine Dion’s performance underscores the universal appeal of music in transcending boundaries and inspiring artists across the globe. As both singers continue to captivate audiences with their extraordinary talent, their mutual admiration highlights the power of music to connect and uplift in moments of celebration and reflection.