Shraddha Kapoor says, “‘Aarohi’ came in my life, and changed everything” as Aashiqui 2 clocks 9 years to release!

The romance musical of ‘Aashiqui 2’, starring Shraddha Kapoor as ‘Aarohi’, clocked in 9 years to its release today. The actress described the film as a life-changing opportunity and thanked everyone for the love that is still pouring in.

Speaking about it, Shraddha shares, “‘Aarohi’ came into my life, and changed everything. I am forever grateful and thankful to each and everyone who gave so much love to me as Aarohi. It feels motivating when people remember the film, its songs, and the story, even after long.”

She further adds, “I would like to also thank Mohit Suri sir for giving me this character and an opportunity of a lifetime, it will always live and stay with me.”

The blockbuster tells the story of a failing singer Rahul (Aditya Roy Kapur), how he meets her and falls in love with Aarohi (Shraddha), a woman who sings in a bar. He helps her in becoming a famous singer while he goes into a self-destructive mode.

On the work front, Shraddha will be next seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next.