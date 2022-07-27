Follow Us:
Shraddha Kapoor looks resplendent in her latest shoot

SNS | New Delhi | July 27, 2022 1:56 pm

Shraddha Kapoor made her fans’ day brighter with her never seen staggering looks in a feathery sequined outfit. She looks stunning in the photos.

Shraddha Kapoor shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram account. In the pictures, Shraddha wore a sparkling peach sequined outfit.

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

The actress sported a two-piece outfit. The dress has a blouse and skirt. The blouse is embellished with intricate stone embroidery with feathery sleeves. The blouse also has a stylish backless cut-out pattern. In contrast, the skirt is heavily sequined with intricate embroidery. The overall outfit is a sight to behold.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s next with Ranbir Kapoor, which is to be released on March 8th.

