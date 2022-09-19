Shraddha Kapoor is proud to be an ‘Entrepreneur’

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is also currently donning multiple hats, honing her entrepreneurial skills, and with endorsements across various categories and equity in multiple firms.

Taking to her social media, she reshared her cover for Entrepreneur magazine, and she wrote “‘Entrepreneur’ Always loved this powerful word. So proud to be one ”.

While this leading lady is a powerhouse on her own and her versatility in talent speaks for her, she is also an investor and an ‘Entrepreneur’, backing brands and start-ups aligning with her values and principles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled romantic comedy-drama with Ranbir Kapoor.