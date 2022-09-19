Follow Us:
  1. Home » Entertainment » Shraddha Kapoor is proud to be an ‘Entrepreneur’

Shraddha Kapoor is proud to be an ‘Entrepreneur’

Taking to her social media, she reshared her cover for Entrepreneur magazine, and she wrote “‘Entrepreneur’ Always loved this powerful word. So proud to be one ”.

SNS | New Delhi | September 19, 2022 12:02 pm

Shraddha Kapoor

(Instagram/@shraddhakapoor)

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is also currently donning multiple hats, honing her entrepreneurial skills, and with endorsements across various categories and equity in multiple firms.

Taking to her social media, she reshared her cover for Entrepreneur magazine, and she wrote “‘Entrepreneur’ Always loved this powerful word. So proud to be one ”.

Check out:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

While this leading lady is a powerhouse on her own and her versatility in talent speaks for her, she is also an investor and an ‘Entrepreneur’, backing brands and start-ups aligning with her values and principles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled romantic comedy-drama with Ranbir Kapoor.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Aayush Sharma hints his fans about upcoming surprise
Ben Kingsley on playing 'Salvador Dali' in 'Daliland': I love his fearlessness
Steven Spielberg's coming-of-age movie, 'The Fabelmans', gets top TIFF award