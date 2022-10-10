Shraddha Kapoor looks straight out of a fairytale in latest pictures

Whenever actress, Shraddha Kapoor posts something on her social media, she makes sure it leaves jaws drop. Recently, the ‘Stree’ actor took to her Instagram handle to share a series of elegant photos of herself in a dazzling ivory gown.

Shraddha Kapoor redefines elegance and grace in these pictures in an ivory shimmery gown. The actress captioned her post, “10 days late post-Karna #Throwback Hota hai kya???.”

The actress even replied to a number of fans who had commented on the post and showered the actress with love.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming untitled film. The film is supposed to be a romantic comedy and stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor, who will be marking his acting debut. It will hit the theatres on the occasion of Holi, 2023.