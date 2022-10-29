Shraddha Kapoor fans rejoice as actress reveals, “We are going to start Stree 2 very very soon”

Shraddha Kapoor made an internet frenzy yesterday with her 20-second cameo in Bhediya’s song ‘Thumkeshwari’. Later in the night yesterday, the actress revealed that her much-awaited sequel of ‘Stree’ is back and she will be starting filming for it very very soon.

Taking to her social media, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes making video of the song, wherein she could be heard saying, “Guess who is back.. this is just to give a little sneak peek that I am coming back. Stree is back” Sharing more glimpses of the making of the song, Shraddha said, “Super vibe. It’s so nice to be back on set. It’s so nice for me because we are starting the shoot of Stree 2 very very soon”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Yesterday the actress also shared a video of the audience at Gaiety Galaxy cheering for her in the cameo. On it, she wrote, “Yeh Pyaar . No better sound than an audience cheer! How much I love you guys! “

Shraddha is all set to reprise her much-loved character of ‘Stree’, which garnered immense attention and love from the audiences. Details of when she will be kickstarting the shoot are highly awaited.

On the work front, apart from ‘Stree 2’, Shraddha will also be seen in Luv Ranjan’s next opposite Ranbir Kapoor, which is all set to release in March 2023.