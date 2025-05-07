Shraddha Kapoor drops a blast from the past with then & now photos

Actress Shraddha Kapoor decided to take a trip down memory lane by treating her InstaFam with some then and now photos.

The ‘Stree’ actress revealed that she has been planning her latest look ever since her childhood. Shraddha is seen sporting the same bangs which she had as a kid once. Not only that, it seems her face has also not changed too much over the years.

“Swipe to see iss look ki planning kis umr se chal rahi hai >>>”, she mentioned in the caption.

An adorable Shraddha was seen holding a rabbit as a child. On the other hand, in her present look, the diva was all stylish in a red top, accessorized with several gold chains, gold hoop earrings, complimentary rings, and gold bracelets with evil-eye chimes.

On Sunday, Shraddha savored some yummy ‘theple’ with the famous lehsun ki chatni, achaar, and dahi.

The true foodie took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of photos relishing the appetizing meal in a white spaghetti top and a messy hair bun.

“Mere theple ginne se pehle apni plate mein jhaank lo” (Take a look at your own plate before counting my theple)” the funny caption read.

Work-wise, although Shraddha is yet to announce her next, the reports suggest that she will be working with ‘Tumbbad’ maker Rahi Anil Barve in her next. According to the reports, she has locked a multi-film contract with producer Ektaa Kapoor, who will also back the untitled drama.

Over and above this, Shraddha is also reported to be in talks for the upcoming installment of the popular ‘Dhoom’ franchise. If these reports are confirmed, she will be paired with her ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ co-star Ranbir Kapoor yet again.

However, an official confirmation regarding these projects is still awaited.