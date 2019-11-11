Sholay never seems to get old. Just like any piece of art that remains fresh even after aeons, this Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra starrer is by far the most iconic film of the ’70s and some of the best that the Hindi film industry has produced.

As the date for the International Film Festival of India( IFFI) in Goa nears, organizers announced that the Ramesh Sippy directorial will be screened to honour Amitabh Bachchan’s contribution to cinema in a retrospective section.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news confirmed the news on his official Twitter handle.

“#News: #Sholay to be screened at the 50th edition of @IFFIGoa in ‘Retrospective of Amitabh Bachchan’…#PandorasBox, #Blackmail and #BattleshipPotemkin – *silent films* – will be screened with *live music* by pianist Jonny Best,” he wrote.

Sholay was set in a village of Ramgarh, where a retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh ( Sanjeev Kumar) plots to bring down the infamous bandit Gabbar Singh( Amjad Khan) with the help of two lesser criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru ( Dharmendra).

Amitabh Bachchan will also be inaugurating the festival.

A host of many international films will also be screened at the festival.

The festival will be held from 20 November to 28 November 2019 and will witness over 200 films from around 76 countries.

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the golden jubilee of the IFFI.