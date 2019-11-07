In a first of sorts, Shivaleeka Oberoi has landed herself a second lead role, even before her debut movie Yeh Saali Aashiqui has hit theatres in India.

The new movie titled Khuda Hafiz has already begun rolling and has Shivaleeka playing Vidyut Jamwal’s love interest.

The actor began shooting for the film in Uzbekistan and is super excited about the opportunity.

“I am really thankful to Kumar Mangat ji for showing faith in me. It’s wonderful to be working with an actor of Vidyut’s caliber and experience. I am learning a lot and it’s a role very different from what I have portrayed in my first film which makes it all the more challenging,” the young actor said in a statement.

She has also been sharing pictures from her sojourn in Uzbekistan.

Faruk Kabir is directing Khuda Hafiz which will release next year.

Signing her second film even before the release of the first is seen as an achievement for most newcomers because most producers evaluate the audience’s response to a debutante before they cast the actor.

Currently, Shivaleeka is awaiting the release of Yeh Saali Aashiqui on November 22.

Cast opposite Vardhan Puri, she plays a college girl and her role in the complex whodunnit sort trailer of Yeh Saali Aashiqui is winning praise from all quarters.

For newcomers, Amrish Puri’s grandson, Vardhan Puri and Shivaleeka have a great narrative to prove their acting skills.

Prior to signing her first movie, Shivaleeka was a model and also assistant director to Sajid Nadiadwala.

She has been AD on films like Kick and Housefull 3.

View this post on Instagram Lost in reality. 🌗 A post shared by Shivaleeka Oberoi (@shivaleekaoberoi) on Nov 3, 2019 at 12:10am PDT