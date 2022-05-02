Shilpa Shetty steals the show with her beauty and fitness

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is considered to be one of the hot and fit moms of B-Town. Looking at Shilpa’s fitness, no one can guess that she also has 2 children. Recently, Shilpa Shetty has set the ramp on fire with her performances on the Final Day of Bombay Fashion Week 2022.

Even at the age of 46, Shilpa Shetty’s beauty was worth seeing. As soon as Shilpa got down the ramp, everyone just looked at her.

Many fans took to the comment section of Shilpa’s ramp walk video and shared that they still cannot believe she is in her late 40s.

Shilpa Shetty wore a lehenga that had an ivory base with intricate designs in the hues of blue, red, peach, and yellow. The Hungama 2 actress wore a matching choli with her lehenga. Her blouse also had a unique design with colorful embroidery and seashell details with a strappy back. She styled her tresses into curls and opted for nude make-up with smoky eyes to complete her stunning look

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty announced her collaboration with Rohit Shetty recently on social media. The actress shared in one of her social media posts that she is thrilled to join Rohit Shetty’s cop universe for OTT. This Rohit Shetty cop universe will also witness Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi