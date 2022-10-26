Shilpa Shetty shared a sweet photo with kids Samisha and Viaan

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty shared a sweet photo of herself and her children Samisha and Viaan at the Diwali celebrations, on Tuesday.

Shilpa Shetty posted a casual photo of herself with Viaan and Samisha on her Instagram account. The three people in the photo were sitting with an idol of Goddess Lakshmi in the background while dressed in pink ethnic clothing. Samisha was sitting on her mother’s lap when Shilpa and Viaan turned to look at her.

Viaan opted to wear a pink kurta with white pyjamas, while Samisha looked adorable in a pink suit.

Shilpa wore a grey bracelet and a pink ethnic suit with silver patterns.

She captioned the photo, “About last night #Diwali2022 #LaxmiPuja #family #blessed #grateful #kids.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Raj and Shilpa exchanged vows on November 22, 2009. The two became parents to a son named Viaan in May 2012. The couple also welcomed Samisha, who was born through surrogacy, in February.

Shilpa co-starred with Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dasani in the action comedy movie “Nikamma” in the meantime. Alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, she will soon make her dazzling OTT debut in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming web series “Indian Police Force,” which will only be available on Amazon Prime Video. In the movie, police officers from all over the nation are lauded for their “selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism.”

(Inputs from ANI)