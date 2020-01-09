Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty has begun shooting for her upcoming film, Hungama 2.

The 44-year-old shared a video of herself announcing a new film, a new hair cut and wishing all a New Year.

Shilpa captioned the post, “New beginnings: Hungama 2 | Day 1Happy, nervous, excited, anxious, humbled, and blessed – feeling a gamut of emotions right now! Need your love and support as I start this new journey today…”

Ensemble comedy films’ director Priyadarshan will be helming the sequel of Hungama.

The filmmaker had also directed the 2003 laughter comedy Hungama.

Hungama 2 will feature Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezan and Pranitha Subhash.

After the 2013 film, Rangrezz, Priyadarshan will be returning to Bollywood with Hungama 2.

Jointly produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures, Hungama 2 is slated to release on 14 August 2020.

Apart from Hungama 2, Shilpa Shetty will also be seen in Nikamma opposite Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Nikamma is being helmed by Sabbir Khan and marks Shilpa’s return to Bollywood after a span of 13 years.