The makers of Shikara shared a new poster of the upcoming film. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Shikara will be a debut for both leading actors- Aadil Khan and Sadia.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the new poster.

In the poster, the actors are seen in an embrace with the backdrop of a temporary settlement for Kashmiri Pandits after the conflict in 1990.

The poster also bears a tagline that reads, “The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits.”

Alongside the poster, Taran wrote, “Meet the cast of #Shikara: #AadilKhan and #Sadia… Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra… Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Fox Star Studios… 7 Feb 2020 release.”

Shikara is a historical romantic drama which is based on the Kashmiri Pandits exodus from Kashmir.

Earlier, the makers had launched the trailer of the film to much fan frenzy.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who is also a Kashmiri Pandit, has drawn historical references from his family’s history for the film.

He will also be returning to the director’s chair after Broken Horses in 2015.

Produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod under his own banner, Vinod Chopra Films, the film is set to release on 7 February 2020.