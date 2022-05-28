‘Shehnaaz Gill has started shooting for Salman Khan’s much talked about film’ reveals a source

However the official announcement has been awaited, a lot is being talked about Salman Khan’s next movie with its working title Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

With every coming day, The audience’s curiosity to know more about film’s developments is giving rise to new speculations from unknown sources.

While the audience has been constantly keeping an eye on Salman Khan’s upcoming films, they are always excited to seek information about the same. Meanwhile now, fresh news comes in about the film.

A source close to the production house shared, “Shehnaaz Gill has started shooting for Salman Khan’s much talked about the film while the first schedule of the film will start in Mumbai than in Hyderabad followed by northern cities of India further”.

While many assumptions have been hovering around the corners about the film, it is important to note that It’s a dream of every newcomer and aspiring actor to have their debut in Bollywood with a Salman Khan film and this has come as a big opportunity for Shehnaaz’s career that will surely be a big turning point for her.