Shehnaaz Gill all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13 is now a popular name in every household. On the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Shehnaaz Gill entertained everyone with her cute antics and now fans are crazy for her. She got featured in a few music videos. And she was last seen in a Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh, alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

Now, according to sources, the actress has joined the cast of Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been making headlines for the past few days. It is one of the much-awaited films and fans are eager to know more about it. As casting for the film is in process, two new names from the TV industry Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal have propped up.

As per reports, “Shehnaaz Gill has joined the cast Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress will be seen opposite Aayush Sharma in the movie.” While there is no confirmation from Shehnaaz on the same, her fans are super excited to see their favorite star in the film.

Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma officially confirmed that he is going to be an essential part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In an official statement, the actor expressed his excitement about being a part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

However, the fashionable diva was also recently spotted in the city in a casual yet chic outfit. The beautiful stole our hearts with her black sheer style shirt and dark blue denim. Her hair is looking neatly pinned up in a bun with a middle parting in front. She had paired the look with gold-toned earrings, black square sunglasses, and black footwear. She had sported a red sling bag on the side and held her phone in the other hand.