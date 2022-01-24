Shehnaaz gill calls Katrina Kaif as ‘Punjab ki Katrina’ after marrying Vicky Kashual

Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill has become a popular household name after appearing in the show. In the show and even after the show the actress was seen many times calling herself ‘Punjab Ki Katrina’. It was on the premiere night of Bigg Boss 13 when Shehnaaz surprised all with her extremely candid and friendly attitude on the stage. The host Salman Khan was also equally surprised when Shehnaaz said this confidently.

However, now the actress believes that the title of ‘Punjab Ki Katrina’ belongs to the ‘Sooryavanshi’ fame actress Katrina Kaif.

Post Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise, Shehnaaz took time off from social media and was healing. She is now back in full positive spirit and mind and fans are just happy to see her living her life normally once again.

Shehnaaz Gill has recently joined hands with popular content creator Yashraj Mukhate, who referenced one of the actor’s famous dialogues from the reality show and turned it into a foot-tapping song. The song is titled Boring Day and shows glimpses of Gill from the reality show.

In an Instagram live video with Yashraj Mukhate, Gill stated, “When my mother used to go to parlors when I was a child, they used to tell her ‘Oh your daughter looks like Katrina’.”

Further, Gill told Mukhate, “But now I have become India’s Shehnaaz Gill and Katrina Kaif has become Punjab’s, Katrina Kaif. Do you know how?” She then added, “She has married Vicky Kaushal and where is he from?” As Mukhate replied to Punjab, Gill said, “So she will be Punjab’s Katrina na? So I’m India’s, Shehnaaz Gill.” Mukhate responded, “Oh like that?”

Terming herself as ‘jack of all trades and a ‘masterpiece’, Shehnaaz said that she is an ‘all in one’s personality and a ‘good advisor’ as she has a lot of experience’. Gill also told her followers in the Instagram live that she is no longer ‘Punjab ki Katrina,’ but ‘India ki Shehnaaz.’

Gill was seen shaking a leg with the digital creator as she donned a simple black long sleeve t-shirt, which she paired with blue jeans and a delicate chain around her neck. Her perfect expressions and coordinated moves took the video to the next level.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Yashraj wrote, “Boring Day • Another one with the amazing Shehnaaz Gill @artisingh5 love your expressions. Several netizens called the clip ‘superb’ and ‘amazing’, while others left fire and heart emoticons in the comments section.

Boring Day, the new song released on Thursday, features a composition of Shehnaaz’s lines with the refrain ‘such a boring day, such a boring people’. At the end of the clip, Shehnaaz also makes an appearance, singing and dancing along with Yashraj. Shehnaaz also shared the video on her Instagram account. She didn’t caption the post but added a series of sparkles emojis.

Previously, Mukhate released a song called ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy,’ which used Gill’s words from the reality program.

Recently, the new teaser of the show Hunarbaaz showed Shehnaaz showing off her singing talent. As she sang the song Ranjha, Shehnaaz said, “Mere Andar Bhi Na Ek hunar hai ki jo Mujhe bohot hi zyada Khushi deta hai aur sukoon deta hai.” (I also have a talent that makes me happy and gives me peace).