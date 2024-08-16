Sharvari stood amidst sea of people to catch glimpse of SRK on his 50th birthday

Actress Sharvari has revealed she stood amidst a sea of people in front of Shah Rukh Khan’s house, Mannat, to catch a glimpse of the superstar on his 50th birthday.

Sharvari was talking to podcast host Shubhankar Mishra, and a glimpse of it was shared on Instagram.

“I went to Shah Rukh Khan’s 50th birthday in the crowd just to catch a glimpse of him,” Sharvari said on the podcast, when asked to pick between Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan

Asked if she is the next Alia Bhatt, the actress said, “I want to be a Sharvari. The way you give an example of Alia Bhatt. I hope I become an example for someone.”

Sharvari is the granddaughter of veteran Shiv Sena leader and former state chief minister Manohar Joshi. The host said that many had questioned the actress’s struggles in her journey.

“I have never shared. But I have auditioned for all YRF films, such as ‘Sui Dhaaga’,” she said.

Sharvari is a fan of Bollywoood star Deepika Padukone. Recalling a moment when she worked as an intern on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Bajirao Mastani,” she revealed she had been given the task of opening the door at the exact moment when Deepika’s character walked in.

“We were shooting for the song ‘Deewani Mastani’ and we had to open the door, and she basically asked, ‘What’s your name, and I said my name is Sharvari, and she said, ‘Okay, Sharvari’.”

The actress, who is currently basking in the success of her latest releases, “Maharaj,” “Munjya,” and “Vedaa,” couldn’t control her excitement and went around telling everyone the star asked her name.

“I went and told everyone that Deepika Padukone asked me my name,” she shared.

A glimpse of a rapid fire was shared too, where the host asked to give one word to describe actors. Sharvari called Shah Rukh Khan “King Khan” and “all love” to Alia Bhatt, with whom she will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film “Alpha.”