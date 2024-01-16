‘Shark Tank India 3’ to see skincare brand make ‘chemicals achche hain’ pitch

In the upcoming season of the business reality show ‘Shark Tank India’, a skincare brand emerges as a game-changer with its brave choice of proposing ‘Chemicals Achche Hain’.

Conscious Chemist is a skincare brand founded in 2019. Robin Gupta and Prakher Mathur, who make up the core team of this Gurgaon-based brand, say they are on a journey to revolutionise skincare in India with a commitment to science-backed solutions for various skin concerns.

During the pitch, Shark Vineeta Singh praises Conscious Chemist, sharing that a notable influencer had recommended the brand, even suggesting to Vineeta to consider it for acquisition. Shark Anupam Mittal lauds the brand for debunking skincare myths, prioritising safety and effectiveness, and expresses his disdain for brands misusing terms such as ‘natural’ and ‘chemical-free’.

The duo behind the brand have asked for Rs 60 lakh in lieu of 2% equity.

Talking about his experience on ‘Shark Tank India’, Prakher Mathur, co-founder and COO of the brand, said in a statement, “The show has transformed our brand, Conscious Chemist, propelling it into millions of households. The intense pitch, insights from the Sharks and feedback not only refined our vision, but also validated the unwavering passion and innovation we infuse into every aspect of our business.”

Mathur concluded with a thumbs up for the show. “We are excited to see the audience’s reaction and are truly thankful to ‘Shark Tank India 3’ for providing numerous startups, including us, with the opportunity to step into the limelight.”

‘Shark Tank India 3’ drops on January 22 on Sony LIV.