The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has tested positive for coronavirus. Previously, Akshay Kumar tested positive for the virus, as did Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan on Saturday. SRK’s announcement about Covid comes only days after he released the teaser for his new film, ‘Jawan,’ directed by Atlee.

Among others West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has wished Shah Rukh Khan, the state brand ambassador, the “quickest recovery.”

Just came to know that our Brand Ambassador Shahrukh Khan has been detected covid positive. Pray fastest recovery for the superstar. Get well Shahrukh! Spring back asap! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 5, 2022

Due to an unexpected surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray, the state’s environment and tourism minister warned on June 5 that masks may be necessary to prevent the spread of the very infectious coronavirus.

He urged people to use masks and not to panic in the face of the increasing number of cases. “There is no need to be concerned; deaths are not increasing. I urge everyone to wear a face mask and get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccination “he tweeted.

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan also expressed concerns over the actor’s health on social media.

“Speedy recovery for your health For COVID 19 positive. Pray to Allah’ wrote one Twitter user.

Shah Rukh remarked, “Jawan is a worldwide narrative that transcends languages and geographies and is for everybody to enjoy.” Atlee deserves credit for making this one-of-a-kind film, which has also been a terrific experience for me since I enjoy action movies! The teaser is merely the tip of the iceberg and delivers a taste of what’s to come.”

On the project front, SRK is working on three projects: ‘Pathan,’ ‘Dunki,’ and ‘Jawan,’ a highly anticipated feature with Atlee. ‘Jawan’ will be released in five languages on June 2, 2023: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.