Shah Rukh Khan goes solo to promote son Aryan Khan’s film

At a grand event hosted by Netflix in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan took to the stage alone to promote his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, “Ba***ds of Bollywood.”

The event, which unveiled Netflix’s exciting slate of upcoming projects for 2025, saw SRK proudly announcing the title of his son’s much-anticipated film.

Advertisement

While Aryan, his mother, Gauri Khan and sister Suhana walked the red carpet, they chose to ignore the stage. SRK humorously addressed their absence on the stage, saying, “They think of me as ‘Ghar ki murgi’. They sent me away and said, everyone will show their own show we will show you.” The ‘Dilwale’ actor looked dapper in a black outfit at the glitzy event, hosted by Sumukhi Suresh and Manish Paul.

Advertisement

Despite the absence of Aryan and Gauri, SRK’s presence at the event garnered massive attention as he shared his excitement for his son’s debut project. The announcement of “Ba**ds of Bollywood” marks a significant moment for Aryan Khan, who has been making waves in the film industry with his directorial aspirations.

Produced by Gauri Khan, the upcoming series marks Aryan’s debut as both creator and director. The highly anticipated project was unveiled in November last year in Los Angeles during a Netflix event that showcased some of the most exciting international titles set for release in 2025.

Meanwhile, Netflix has revealed its exciting lineup of upcoming projects for 2025, including highly anticipated titles like “Delhi Crime Season 3,” “Kohrra Season 2,” “Akkra,” and “Mandala Murders. “Among the new additions is a romantic drama titled “Aap Jaisa Koi,” featuring the fresh pairing of R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The first look has been released, offering fans a glimpse of the film’s captivating romantic theme.

The OTT giant has also announced the second season of “Rana Naidu,” the quirky comedy “Toaster” starring Rajkummar Rao and “Jewel Thief,” starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.