Shabana Azmi, Shankar Mahadevan, Leander Paes honored with doctorates in Kolkata

In a distinguished ceremony held on Monday, Techno India University (TIU) in Kolkata conferred honorary doctorates upon three eminent personalities: musician Shankar Mahadevan, actress Shabana Azmi, and former tennis star Leander Paes. This prestigious recognition highlights their significant contributions to their respective fields and to society.

Shankar Mahadevan, renowned for his musical prowess, expressed his heartfelt gratitude upon receiving the accolade. In a conversation with ANI, he described the honor as “a very special day” and conveyed his deep appreciation for the recognition from Techno India University, a respected institution. Mahadevan emphasized that this honor comes with a heightened sense of responsibility. He vowed to continue using his music not only for entertainment but also as a force for good, aiming to address various societal issues and contribute positively to humanity. During the event, he also captivated the audience by performing one of his famous songs from the film ‘Lakshya.’

Shabana Azmi, a celebrated actress with a rich legacy in Indian cinema, took to Instagram to share her joy about receiving the honorary doctorate. Her post, which included a touching reflection on the honor, was met with a wave of congratulations from fans and colleagues alike. Notably, former President Ram Nath Kovind was present at the ceremony, adding to the significance of the occasion. Azmi’s post garnered warm messages from fellow celebrities, including actor-director Farhan Akhtar and actress Shibani Dandekar, who both expressed their admiration and congratulations through social media.

Leander Paes, a legendary figure in Indian tennis, was also honored at the event, although he did not publicly comment on the accolade at the time. The university’s recognition of these three distinguished individuals underscores their remarkable achievements and their impact on their respective domains.

The ceremony was a celebration of excellence, acknowledging the contributions of Shankar Mahadevan, Shabana Azmi, and Leander Paes to Indian culture and sports. Their acceptance of these honorary doctorates reflects not only their personal achievements but also their commitment to using their platforms to inspire and effect positive change in society.