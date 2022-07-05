Lets revisit exotic looks of Sara Ali Khan on International Bikini Day

Actress Sara Ali Khan‘s travel and fashion chronicles have a huge fan base. The actor is frequently traveling to several places, providing a visual treat for her admirers. Today on International Bikini day, let’s have a look at the sensational looks of the diva, which broke the internet and made her fans swoon over her sculpted body.
In the first look, we see the actress turning up the heat in a sexy blue and white bikini and matching beach shrug. She kept her hair all loose while having a relaxing and happy moment with herself.
In her second look, we see the actress dazzling in an orange and pink bikini she styled her look sunglasses looking so charismatic.
In her third look, we see the actress was dressed in a blue textured multicolored bikini raising temperature with her panache.
In her fourth look, Sara wore a bright-colored bikini set to show off her beautifully toned body while relaxing on the poolside and lying down on the sand.
In her fifth look, we see the Diva lazing in the pool with a book in a hot pink bikini she looks ravishing.
