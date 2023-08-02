Sara Ali Khan is basking in the glory of her recent successes. Following the tremendous box office triumph of ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, the talented actress is now making waves with her captivating cameo in the song heart throb of the blockbuster film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’. The blockbuster pair of Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh from ‘Simmba’ is back and audiences can’t stop raving about their sizzling chemistry.

Netizens are going gaga over Sara’s on-screen chemistry with the charismatic Ranveer Singh, which has set social media ablaze. The duo’s electric performances have won hearts and garnered praise from fans and critics alike. Taking to social media, several fans said :

“Ranveer and Sara ”

Another user writes “This is Chemistry!! Hahaha

I’m happy #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is a hit though. ”

Another fan writes “I’m begging you with folded hands @RanveerOfficial please work with her please . This felt sexy like no other on the big screen . She becomes a full blown Bollywood heroine with you in particular . So please just work. good night”

Another user writes “Ranveer and Sara dayymm

It will definitely be a treat to see the duo back on screen for a full fledged film, after the blockbuster of ‘Simmba’ and the song. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen in ‘Aye Watan Mere Watan’ and Metro.. Inn Dino’.