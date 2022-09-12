Sara Ali Khan stunned everyone with her powerful performance as Rinku Suryavanshi in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. Her performance was accepted by critics and even loved by fans and the masses.

In a recent award show, Sara was awarded the breakthrough performance of the year for Atrangi Re. The actress donned a beautiful blingy tube dress and looked stunning as always. She truly owned the award function with her dazzling presence.

Moreover, while the actress went to the stage to receive the award, she added s a thankful speech saying “Namaste everybody, thank you so much for this. I have said this before and I will say it again, I think that the only good thing that happened to me in 2020 was every day that I spend on Anand Ji’s set being Rinku for Atrangi Re. So, thank you for appreciating me, thank you for giving me love and I hope that I can always continue to own the opportunity to do what I love the most which is to entertain all of you, so thank you very much.”

Having seen Sara’s big win, a fan added a proud note for the actress on social media saying –

“Breakthrough performance of the year: Sara Ali Khan as Rinku in Atrangi Re. SO PROUD OF YOU @SaraAliKhan #SaraAliKhan #AtrangiRe”

While on the film front, the actress was spotted shooting for ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal. Sara Ali Khan has wrapped up major portions of two films and is all set to start with the third film of the year, which is yet to be announced.