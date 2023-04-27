Sara Ali Khan travels by metro in Mumbai, shares video

Actress Sara Ali Khan recently took a Metro ride in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram Story, Sara dropped a video, which shows her seated in the Metro. Dressed in a white kurta and spectacles, Sara waved at the camera while smiling widely.

“Mumbai meri jaan… Didn’t think I would be in Mumbai metro before you guys,” she captioned the post, tagging her ‘Metro In Dino’ co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor and director Anurag Basu.

Seems like Sara has started shooting for ‘Metro In Dino’, a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song ‘In Dino’ from ‘Life in a… Metro’.

The project will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

Billed as an anthology, it will also feature Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in the lead roles.

Sharing more details about the film, Anurag Basu had earlier said, “Metro…In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!”

He added, “The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As the music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn’t be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work.”

More details regarding the project are awaited.