Sara Ali Khan kickstarts dubbing for her upcoming film, ‘Gaslight’

Sara Ali Khan shared a photo from the dubbing session of her upcoming film, Gaslight. Directed by Pawan Kriplani, the film also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangadha Singh.

The actress took to her social media today to share a glimpse of the dubbing session today. The photo from the dubbing studio features a screen with Gaslight written on it, to which Sara also wrote, “Egg-cited!”

The actress is currently on a roll as she has shot for two films already – ‘Gaslight’ and an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal in 2022, and now has kickstarted shooting for her third film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.

On the other hand, Sara was last seen in the 2021 film, Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The Aanand L. Rai directorial revolved around the life of a Tamil boy who ends up getting married to a Bihari girl, played by Sara. The film also featured Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role.

Sara will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s next alongside Vicky Kaushal. The movie follows a couple who desire to live independently from their family.