As Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal created a massive buzz with its trailer and the first song “Shayad”, the actor duo posted various BTS pictures from the sets of the film in their character avatar.

Sara shared a picture in a black shirt that is tied up high to reveal her abs which she paired with a pair of blue denim and white sneakers. Sharing the picture on her official Instagram handle, she wrote, “Some people are black and white…Then there’s Zoe #WorkingWomen #WorkingWeekend #bts #LoveAajKal.”

In another one, Sara is seen in a pair of blue denim shorts, a grey shrug and white T with yellow flip-flops. Sara posed with her sunglasses on and rightly captioned the photo, “Zoe looking for her prey…Just another day Today who wants to play Come on- say say say#bts #LoveAajKal.”

The Kedarnath actress also shared a picture of herself sipping coconut water urging all to watch her upcoming film.

Though, the one picture that created a massive storm on social media was of Kartik and Sara looking into each other’s eyes with a graffiti wall as their backdrop. While Sara captioned the photograph, “When Veer met Zoe… Love was in the air… will be everywhere#LoveAajKal #valentinesday,” Kartik responded with, “Whatsapp toh check kar.”

Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, shared pictures of himself as Raghu as this simple-clean shaven kid with a caption that read, ” #Raghu ko kis baat ka Attitude hai? Swipe Right to know.”

In another picture, he is seen wearing a red high-neck with blud denim and sports shoes and a caption that read, “Kuchh Toh baat hai Ladke mein… #SaturdayNight #Raghu ka Style#LoveAajKal.”

Love Aaj Kal is being helmed by Imtiaz Ali and features Randeep Hooda and marks the debut of Arushi Sharma.

Produced by Imtiaz Ali and Maddock Films, Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on 14 February 2020.