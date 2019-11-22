Sara Ali Khan made her big Bollywood debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Ever since then, there was no looking back for the star. The stunning actress is enjoying a massive fan following all over the country. Sara is frequently active on social media and often updates her fans with whatever is happening in her life. The gorgeous actor is currently holidaying in New York with her girl gang.

Recently, the Simmba actress has shared a few pictures on her official Instagram account but it is her hilarious caption which has caught our attention.

Sara wrote, “Burn calories. Then earn calories (sic).” The actress can be seen flaunting her washboard abs in yoga pants and a sports bra in one of the pictures while in another one she is seen gorging on a pizza with her friends probably after her workout session.

View this post on Instagram Burn calories 🏋️‍♂️🏃🏼‍♀️🙌🏻 Then earn calories 🍕🧁🤷‍♀️ A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Nov 21, 2019 at 5:28am PST

On Friday morning, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share other pictures for her fans in a pink jacket, along with her girlfriends. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, “Pink jackets Cheetah earmuffs Blue lipstick It’s all normal in New York City (sic).”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the movie Coolie No.1 in which she has been paired opposite Varun Dhawan. It happens to be a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name. Directed by David Dhawan, it is slated to be release next year. She has also been roped in opposite Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal.