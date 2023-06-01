Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has finally broken her silence on the trolls she received for her recent visit to the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain.

During a press conference for her upcoming film, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” Sara addressed the criticism, stating that while she takes her work seriously and values people’s opinions about her performances, her personal beliefs are her own. She emphasized that she visits all religious sites, whether it be Ajmer Sharif, Bangla Sahib, or Mahakal, with equal devotion and energy.

During the promotional activities for her film “Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke,” the actress, along with co-star Vicky Kaushal, were seen visiting a series of temples across various cities.

Sara also stated that she will continue visiting these places regardless of what people say, as she believes in the positive energy they hold.

However, this isn’t the first time Sara Ali Khan faced backlash for visiting a temple. Previously, she received criticism on social media after her visit to the Mahadev Temple.

It was yesterday that Sara visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. She took part in the Bhasma Aarti, a renowned ritual conducted between 4 am and 5:30 am during the Brahma Muhurta. Sara followed the temple’s tradition by wearing a pink saree, as it is mandatory for women participating in the Bhasma Aarti. She performed prayers in the Nandihal of the temple and also conducted Jalabhishek inside the temple.

Sara Ali Khan’s film “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” is set to release in theaters on June 2. Additionally, the actress made her debut at the renowned Cannes Film Festival, which was held from 16th to 27th May. On the work front, she will be seen in “Metro… In Dino” alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.