Sanjay Dutt shares adorable pictures of his twins on their birthday

Marking the special occasion, Sanjay took to Instagram and penned a sweet wish for his kids. “Happy birthday to my precious children! May love and happiness follow you wherever you go,” he wrote.

ANI | Mumbai | October 21, 2021 2:29 pm

Sanjay Dutt

(Instagram/@duttsanjay)

Star couple Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt’s twins Iqra and Shahraan have turned a year older on Thursday.

Alongside the sweet birthday note, Sanjay posted a collage featuring images of him spending quality time with Iqra and Shahraan.
Maanayata, too, took to her Instagram account to wish her children a happy birthday.

She shared a photograph, in which the twins can be seen cutting their birthday cake.

“Keep dreaming and achieving!! Spread your wings and spread happiness…Love… laugh and live…. happy birthday @duttshahraan & @duttiqra.I love you,” she captioned the post.

Iqra and Shahraan were born in 2010. Sanjay is also a father to Trishala Dutta, whom he shares with his late first wife Richa Sharma.

