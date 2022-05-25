Sanjay Dutt remembers his father, Sunil Dutt with a heartfelt note on his Death anniversary

The connection and the sentiments that Sanjay Dutt shares with his father, late legendary actor Sunil Dutt are truly adorable and the actor never misses a chance to recollect the lessons he learned from him.

Marking the death anniversary of his father, Sunil Dutt, the actor today shared a heartfelt note on his social media while adding heart-touching lines about the father-son bond that they shared with a throwback picture of them from the old days. The actor wrote the caption –

“Through thick and thin, you were always there to guide and protect me. You were my strength, inspiration, and support in every need…the best a son could ask for. You will always be in my heart Dad, I miss you!❤️”

Sanjay Dutt has recently stunned everyone with his daredevil Villian avatar Adheera in KGF chapter 2 which has got him huge commendations from the audience and the critics.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt’s exciting lineups he has Shamshera, Ghudchadi, and Prithiviraj. Apart from that, he has signed up for some more interesting projects and the official announcements are expected soon.