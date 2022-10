Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt took it to his social media and penned down a beautiful message for his twins, Shahraan and Iqra, on their birthday.

Sanjay Dutt wrote, “To @duttshahraan and @duttiqra, Watching you grow older and become even more wonderful individuals each year is one of the greatest joys and best gifts that life could bring to my heart. Happy Birthday to my God-given blessings”

Maanyata Dutt, Sanjay Dutt’s wife posted stories to wish her children.