Sanjay Dutt – The OG Rocky of Entertainment!

The OG Rocky of Entertainment, Sanjay Dutt, is a name every Indian on home turf and overseas recognizes and admires. There hasn’t been anyone who has managed to match his style and cool quotient, though many have tried.

The superstar inherently had unmatched swag ever since his Bollywood debut ‘Rocky’ which made him an overnight sensation and everything from his muscled body, to the long hair he sported in the film became a rage.

Everyone wanted to be like Sanjay Dutt and look like Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay Dutt has certainly evolved to be The Unmatched Superstar of Indian cinema!

While he will always be an OG superstar and trendsetter, he also went on to pave the way for his contemporaries to experiment with different roles and characters – like when he played a father in Mission Kashmir and still left an indelible mark with the role.

With the Munnabhai franchise, he continued to reinvent and speak to audiences in the language they best understand; in fact, his role in the films remains one of the most loved characters of all time.

Dutt’s career is paved with many lovable characters Sajaan’s Aman, Sadak’s Ravi, and Khoobsurat’s Sanju, all of which audiences related to or knew someone with the same characteristics as these characters. The actor always created his characters in a way that they would be remembered and cherished for decades.

When it came to antagonists, Sanjay Dutt was the ultimate ‘baddie’ as just his sheer presence was intimidating on screen.

Every one of those characters he took on, he made iconic be it Raghunath Namdev Shivalkar in Vaastav, Balaram Prasad in Khalnayak, or Kancha Cheena in Agneepath but the best they say is yet to come as the superstar steps into the shoes of the deadly ‘Adheera’ in K.G.F: Chapter 2, one of the most anticipated films of all time in Indian cinema. This time The OG Rocky goes up against KGF’s Rocky in K.G.F: Chapter 2!

Sanjay Dutt’s KGF Chapter 2 journey has been nothing short of inspiring – From being diagnosed with cancer during the production to returning to the set with courage, determination, and a fighting spirit, taking on high octane action sequences and proving to his fans and supporters that nothing can kill his love for his craft, Sanjay Dutt proves to us time and again he’s one in a million and why he will always be the OG Rocky of our entertainment industry!