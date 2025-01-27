Sanjay Dutt expresses gratitude to Advocate Majeed Memon on the launch of his book ‘The Memoirs’

Sanjay Dutt who has gone through a long legal battle in 1993 serial blast arms case has now expressed gratitude to Senior Advocate Majeed Memon on his book launch.

Senior Advocate and former Member of Parliament Mr. Majeed Memon recently launched his autobiography, My Memoirs. The book offers an in-depth account of over 50 years of his illustrious legal career, highlighting some of the most significant and contentious cases in India’s judicial history.

Advertisement

My Memoirs also delves into Mr. Memon’s role in some of Bollywood’s most talked-about legal battles, including the Sanjay Dutt trial in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case and the Gulshan Kumar murder case. These are among 24 landmark cases covered in the book, offering readers unparalleled insights into his five-decade-long career.

Advertisement

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who was granted bail with Mr. Memon’s help, shared his gratitude with a message, “Majeed Bhai, congratulations on completing 50 years in the practice of law. All I can say is that you are one of the greatest lawyers and one of the finest human beings I’ve had the privilege to know. You truly helped us all during those difficult times, and I will never forget the support and kindness you showered on me—and not just me, but everyone in the courtroom. Congratulations once again, Sir, and I look forward to seeing you soon.”

Filmmaker Anurag Basu, who attended the book launch, shared, “I first met Memon Sir at the screening of my debut movie, which was a Mahesh Bhatt film. He was there because of his connection with Mahesh Ji, and that’s when our association began. Seeing Majeed Bhai on stage today after knowing him for 20 years filled me with so much joy. He’s a remarkable storyteller, someone who carries an innate gift for weaving stories. I’m truly looking forward to the success of this book and celebrating his incredible journey.”

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who is closely connected to Mr. Memon, was an esteemed guest at the book launch. He said,

“I have been truly privileged to meet him and to be touched by his life. As I said, the history of nations is the story of their people. It is people like Majeed Bhai who make this country what it is.”

Mr. Memon has tackled many complex and controversial cases, in his long career. Reflecting on the same Mr. Memon shared, “There are three I’s that have guided me as a lawyer. The first is Industry—whenever a brief comes to you, you must meticulously study the facts and documents. The second is Intelligence, which can be enhanced by reading books, judgments, and knowledgeable material to sharpen your intellect. The third, and most important, is Integrity—you must earn the trust of everyone, from corporates to the common man.”