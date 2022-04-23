Sandeepa Dhar turns into a gorgeous bride for her first musical collaboration with Pratik Sehajpal

After presenting the first look and teaser of the melodious single ‘Dua Karo’ with Bigg Boss sensation Pratik Sehajpal, Sandeepa Dhar has now unveiled her new look from the song grabbing the attention of the netizens.

Talking about the look, Sandeepa Dhar shed light on the song saying, “Dua Karo is a soulful melody that journeys through varied emotions. The most exciting part of the song was turning into a bride, soaking in the traditional and cultural elements gracefully. I have a number of different looks in the song, but definitely, the bridal one is my favourite. I’m really excited for the song and can’t wait for everyone to watch it.”

Featuring Stebin Ben’s upcoming song ‘Dua Karo’, Sandeepa Dhar adds another feather to her cap after the success of her last music video ‘Ik Mili Mainu Apsara’ with B Praak.

Teaming with the Bigg Boss fame Pratik Sehajpal, Sandeepa Dhar’s Dua Karo has created an immense buzz across the internet piquing the excitement of the audience. Releasing on 25th April, the music video is a romantic ballad.

Carving a place for herself amongst the most remarkable and bankable actors, Sandeepa Dhar has presented the audience with impactful and impressive performances in Abhay, MumBhai, Bisaat, and Chhattis Aur Maina as well as the recently released Mai.

Gearing up for her first collaboration with Imtiaz Ali for the comedy venture Dr. Arora, Sandeepa is on a roll with interesting projects.