Akshay Kumar Starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj releases with huge public response

Finally, the most awaited film of the year released with huge public response. Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar are the lead pair of ‘Samrat Prithviraj and also stars Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt . Loyal fans took to Twitter and shared that they absolutely loved the film. The Akshay-starrer narrates the life story of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar calls it the most important films of his career. Akshay goes on to call Samrat Prithviraj as his ‘legacy project’ and feels extremely grateful to have it in his filmography.

The actor says, “‘Samrat Prithviraj’ is a very important film in my career. It is my legacy project because I’m getting to honor the legendary Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. I’m fortunate that I’m getting to bring his heroism and life on screen.”

“I hope this film inspires many to lead their life with strong values and get the courage to stand up against any and every evil. Samrat Prithviraj, to me, is a rare project.”

Akshay explains why ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ is such a special film for him.

He says, “It combines my love for India, enables me to tell a story that is rooted in India’s history and folklore, and is also a film for every audience segment. As an actor, I love telling stories that can reach everyone and people can have a community viewing experience. Samrat Prithviraj is a film that sits at the top of the ladder.

“It is also a spectacle that will leave audiences awe-struck.”

He adds, “Coming out of the pandemic, people want to watch films with their families and relive the theatrical experience that they used to have. ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ will deliver on this in spates because it is truly an incredible family entertainer told with a scale that’s fit to honor the daredevilry of the brave Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.”

Till now the film has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and UP.

‘Samrat Prithviraj’ has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwived. The film, which also stars Manushi Chhillar, was released on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

-with inputs from IANS.